OMAK — Aspiring artists from across the region will showcase their talents in an online concert at Saturday night.
The show, “Okanogan County Virtual Concert,” will air at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, on The Chronicle’s Facebook page.
“We’re going to have a great lineup,” Chronicle Managing Editor and concert organizer Brock Hires said. “I’m hoping we will have something for everyone — from country to rock, blues to Americana and, hopefully, gospel and metal.”
Hires said he got the idea for a virtual concert after watching several TV programs that featured celebrities performing from home.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat to showcase some of our local talent in a similar fashion?’”
Hires said musicians have been emailing videoed home concert performances. He plans to stitch them together and broadcast the show to the newspaper’s 16,000-plus followers.
Performers include Brittany Jean, Lonnie Good, Sandy Vaughn, Waterfall, Greg Howard, Bud McSpadden, Dan Nanamkin and more.
There’s still time for interested musicians to submit a video performance, according to Hires.
“Send me a video performance from the comfort of your own living room,” he said. The deadline for video submission is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.”
There are a few rules for video submissions including:
• Interested musicians should email their performance in MP4, landscape (horizontal) format to bhires@omakchronicle.com or uploaded to YouTube. (If using YouTube, please email the URL link.)
• One entry per artist/band.
• Original pieces are preferred (unless the performer holds the copyright to a cover song),
• Videos should be under four minutes in length.
• Submission must be suitable for all ages.
• Performer assumes full liability and holds The Chronicle harmless by reason of any performance.
• Submission initiates performer’s consent to share and broadcast material.
• The Chronicle reserves the right to edit and/or reject any submission.
