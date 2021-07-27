WENATCHEE — The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle has purchased the assets of NCW Good Life LLC, doing business as The Good Life magazine.
The August issue, now in the mail and on newsstands, is the 171st and final issue by owners Mike and Donna Cassidy.
“After 15 years of publishing this fun magazine about local people every month, it’s a pleasure to hand off The Good Life to a quality organization … and for Donna and I to seek our next adventure,” said Mike Cassidy, editor and publisher.
“When we started this magazine 15 years ago with our original partners, Jim and Jean Senst, we had ideas for just a couple of issues, hoping we would think of more ideas as the months went on.
“What actually happened is readers flooded the magazine with stories of their own adventures of one kind or another, and every issue has brought something new,” Cassidy said. “We couldn’t have dreamed of some of the stories we had … and are continuing to have.”
“We are very excited to continue the legacy of The Good Life magazine right here in north central Washington,” Chronicle Publisher Teresa Myers said. “Mike and Donna have done a wonderful job sharing the adventures of our local communities’ members and The Chronicle intends to keep this tradition alive.”
“We wish the folks at Omak every success as they make the magazine encompass more of north central Washington,” Cassidy said.
Myers will serve as publisher and advertising manager. Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires will serve as the magazine’s editor. No other staff changes are planned.
Dave Gauger, president of Gauger Media Services Inc., Raymond, represented the Cassidys in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.