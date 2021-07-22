Summit Trail blaze nears 6,000 acres
NESPELEM – The Chuweah Creek Fire, burning northeast of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation, had charred about 36,690 acres of land as of Thursday morning, July 22.
Containment was at 40 percent, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12.
Blowing embers on the upper eastern section of the blaze caused two small spot fires Wednesday, but firefighters jumped on them quickly, said officials. A section of partially burned fuel also ignited, but was controlled with help from water drops.
Fire lines were tested Wednesday by shifting winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Cooler temperatures and decreased wind should give firefighters favorable conditions to continue tying together containment lines today. Monitoring and patrolling continues. Two more crews are expected by Saturday.
All evacuations have been lowered to Level 1 (be aware) for residents of Nespelem and Keller, plus Buffalo Lake, McGinnis Lake, San Poil valley/Highway 21 from South Nanamkin Road to the Keller Ferry, Owhi Flats, east of Owhi Lake and Cache Creek Road.
The Summit Trail Fire, burning 17 miles west of Inchelium, was at 5,942 acres as of Thursday morning.
Crews held the western side of the fire at Bridge Creek on Wednesday, despite strong winds, according to California Incident Management Team 10. The blaze made a push northward into the Lynx Creek drainage; crews will work to cut off that spread today.
The fire also continued to spread eastward, and four small spot fires were found over proposed fire lines on Oregon City Ridge. Firefighters held the fire along the ridge.
The blaze continued to back into the Beaver Dam Creek drainage. Crews have prioritized stopping the spread toward Twin Lakes. On the south, the fire was active but crews held the edge.
Aerial suppression continues. Boaters are asked to avoid the area and hug the shoreline when firefighting planes are present.
The Twin Lakes area is under a Level 1 (be aware) evacuation advisory.
