NESPELEM - Chuweah Creek Fire, sparked by lightning July 12, grew to 37,283 acres as of Friday morning, July 16.
Containment was at 20 percent, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12.
Seven homes - four unoccupied and three occupied - and seven outbuildings have burned in the Nespelem area. Livestock, horses and wildlife have been killed or severely injured and had to be euthanized, according to the Colville Confederated Tribes.
High temperatures, low relative humidity and gusting winds contributed to fire growth north and east from Nespelem Wednesday and Thursday. The fire has burned east to Keller Butte Road and crossed the road in several places.
Evacuation alerts are at Level 2 (be ready) for Cache Creek Road, Owhi Flats and the area east of Owhi Lake.
Level 1 (be aware) notices are in place for Nespelem, Keller, Buffalo Lake, McGinnis Lake and the San Poil valley/Highway 21 corridor from South Nanamkin Road to the Keller Ferry.
Road closures include Cache Creek Road, Buffalo Lake Road between Manila and Cache Creek roads, and Cache Creek Cutoff Road.
As of Friday, the management team also was in charge of the Central Peak Fire about two miles northeast of the Chuweah Creek Fire. Central Peak was about 30 acres in size.
Resources on the fire included five hand crews, 20 engines, six bulldozers, six water tenders, two helicopters and one airplane.
