OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire has grown to 172,000 acres, with containment at 10 percent as of Thursday morning, Sept. 10.
The fire began about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 6 southwest of Omak along the northern end of Cold Springs Road.
Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices remain in place for much of the fire area.
Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, crews worked on containment lines, with the main focus being in the Haley Creek area off Highway 155.
“We continue to receive additional resources, and aircraft will be available to assist firefighters on the ground as needed,” said Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 2, a Type 3 management team.
The fire has claimed one life. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Uriel Hyland, a toddler whose family was caught at the southwest end of the Colville Indian Reservation. The boy’s parents, Jake and Jamie Hyland, were burned and are being treated at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
The family, from Renton, was caught in the fire Sunday night or Monday morning. They were found Wednesday on the bank of the Columbia River upstream from Bridgeport.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said they had recently inherited property off Cameron Lake Road and came to Okanogan County Sunday. Extended family reported them missing after they failed to return home on Monday.
Their vehicle was found by a family friend on Paxton Canyon Road off Cameron Lake Road’s southern end, about 9.5 miles out of Monse.
A Colville tribal Department of Natural Resources boat crew found the Hylands along the Columbia River on Wednesday.
They were taken to Bridgeport State Park by boat, then to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The couple later was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of burns.
No one else has been reported missing in the fire.
Numerous homes and other buildings have burned. Firefighters are assessing properties lost to the fire and damaged infrastructure, said the management team.
Firefighters from several local fire districts, Mount Tolman Fire Center and the state Department of Natural Resources responded, along with the interagency team. State mobilization was authorized on Monday.
About 275 people are assigned to the fire.
The Columbia River Road remains closed. Highway 97, 17 and 155 all were closed earlier in the week, but have reopened.
Meanwhile, the Pearl Hill Fire – the Douglas County portion of the Cold Springs Fire – was estimated at 174,000 acres as of Wednesday.
Several homes, outbuildings, vehicles and other equipment have been lost. Several homes in Bridgeport burned, but the fire did not reach Mansfield.
Level 3 evacuation levels remain in place for some areas; others have been reduced to Level 2. The area south of Highway 2 has been reduced to Level 1. Power has been restored to Bridgeport, which is at Level 2, said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Bridgeport Hill Road has reopened to local traffic.
Northwest Incident Management Team No. 6 is coordinating the fire fight. As of Wednesday evening, the blaze was 41 percent contained.
