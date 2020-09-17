OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire is 80 percent contained as of Thursday morning, Sept. 17.
The blaze, which began Sept. 6, has burned across approximately 189,592 acres of land, or about 293 square miles, and destroyed or damaged 78 homes and 60 secondary buildings.
Crews are continuing to rehabilitate roads and fix fences that were damaged during the initial fire attack.
Most of the fire line is in patrol status; the entire fire is expected to be in patrol status in the next day or two, according to Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team No. 2.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 22-month-old boy and injuries to his parents. They were caught in the fire the night of Sept. 6-7.
The incident team said donation centers in the area are full and items are being distributed. Monetary donations can be made by contacting 509-634-2857.
Columbia River Road between Omak and Nespelem remains closed.
About 214 people are assigned to the fire. Hazards to firefighters include steep terrain, rattlesnakes and bears.
Fire camp is in East Side Park, Omak, with some state Department of Natural Resources firefighters at Omak High School.
On the Pearl Hill Fire, the portion of the Cold Springs Fire in Douglas County, a burn order for the City of Bridgeport has been lifted. All evacuation levels have been lifted and previously closed roads have been opened.
A number of homes have been damaged or destroyed.
As of Sept. 15, the fire was 94 percent contained after burning across 223,730 acres of land. About 100 firefighters are assigned to the fire.
The fires’ cause is under investigation.
Management of the Pearl Hill Fire was transferred Sept. 16 to a Type 3 incident management team. The nearby Apple Acres Fire in Chelan County now is managed by a Type 4 organization consisting of state Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management personnel.
Firefighters from both fires will be based at Chelan High School.
