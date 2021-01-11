NESPELEM — A curfew imposed in the Inchelium District of the Colville Indian Reservation was lifted Jan. 7.
The Colville Confederated Tribes imposed the curfew in early December in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. A similar curfew, imposed Dec. 22 in the Keller District, remains in effect.
“With the spike of COVID-19 positives in a downward trend, we are able to lift the curfew in the Inchelium District,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “Thank you, Inchelium community, for all your efforts to bring the life-threatening virus under control.
“The pandemic continues to pose a danger, though, and all of the other health restrictions, such as the limitation on gathering size, will continue in place. We will reassess the Keller District curfew and make decisions on that in the future.”
In the Keller District, the curfew is active each day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During curfew hours, reservation residents and visitors must remain indoors.
Travel is allowed only if essential, such as to or from a verifiable place of essential employment or to seek urgent medical attention, said the Colville Business Council.
In December, the council also extended the reservation closure until midnight May 31, 2021. The closure, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
Access is allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, deliveries, postal and food services, and other pre-approved essential services or outside agency personnel. State highways on the reservation are open to traffic passing through.
The tribe also issued a reservation-wide notice that its health department may issue health-related orders, violation of which may be subject to criminal prosecution.
The tribal health department is issuing specific orders to infected or exposed people that are intended to control spread of the disease. Orders may be for an individual to quarantine or isolate and avoid all contact with others, said tribal officials.
As of Jan. 7, there were 21 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation — seven each in the Omak and Keller districts, four in the Nespelem District and three in the Inchelium District. Two people were in quarantine and 251 were listed as recovered.
