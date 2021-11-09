The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club crowned Alizae DeVon queen during its year-end celebration Friday, Nov. 5, at the Tonasket Eagles.
DeVon, 16, of Oroville, she is looking forward to representing the community.
DeVon, who served as the clubs’ 2018 princess, succeeds 2020-21 queen Julie Dellinger and princess Madison Miller.
“It feels really good to be able to represent the local rodeo,” DeVon said Monday morning. “I’m really excited to travel to all the rodeos this year.”
Along with the Tonasket Founders’ Day Rodeo, Memorial Day weekend, DeVon said she looking forward to representing the community at other rodeos, fairs and civic functions.
“I’m really excited for Omak Stampede,” she said. “I usually carry flags, but I’m really excited to do an arena run and meet all the queens there.”
DeVon is currently attending Spokane Community College, and plans to eventually attend the University of Montana Western to obtain a business degree in equine studies and natural horsemanship.
In October she considered the Miss Teen Rodeo Washington crown, but ultimately decided on Tonasket.
She will represent the community on her yearling American quarter horse, Sunny, who she trained herself.
The event also included the club’s year-end awards.
Midway Building Supply was awarded business of the year; Frontier Ranch was named community member of the year, and Wally Clough was honored as club member of the year.
A 50-50 raffle and dessert auction brought in $7,010, including one pie that sold for more than $2,000.
