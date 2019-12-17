OKANOGAN – Community dinners will be offered next week in Okanogan and Tonasket.
Okanogan Eagles will offer a free community dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day at the lodge, 1820 N. Second Ave.
Food donations will be accepted. Volunteers are sought to help with cooking, serving and cleanup.
In Tonasket, American Legion Post 82, 319 S. Western Ave., will offer a meal from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Admission is by donation.
Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and side dishes will be offered.
