WENATCHEE - Confluence Health will implement salary reductions for some staff to offset lost revenue from postponed elective patient care.
“The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but the suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to our primary care practices and urgent care centers have resulted in financial challenges,” Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said. “At the same time, we have seen a significant increase to expenses as we’ve made critical investments to expand community testing and realign our facilities and care teams to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Like other health care organizations, we operate with a low margin,” Rutherford said. “Without changes, we will experience $26 million in operating losses. We are committing $20 million of reserves to help cover losses.”
In late March, the organization implemented 10 percent pay cuts for its executive leadership team and considered similar cuts for physicians and advanced practice practitioners.
“Aside from the excellent work done by staff in managing our expenses, we will need additional measures to ensure we can emerge from COVID-19 in a stable position,” Rutherford said. “We were able to protect full pay and benefits for our staff up to this point, but we now need to initiate the following temporary salary reductions.”
The cuts announced Wednesday include:
- Chief executive officer: 25%
- Executive leadership team: 10%
- Senior leadership team: 7.5%
- Directors: 5%
- Managers: 3%
- Practicing clinicians on production-based salaries: 7-10%
On March 17, Confluence Health postponed all elective surgeries and many in-person visits to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19 and preserve personal protective equipment.
“The Board believes delivering coordinated health care is critically important to our region and that our unified structure is vital to our communities,” Confluence Health boardchair Patricia Ortiz Wachtel said. “Today, because of COVID-19, Confluence Health is facing unprecedented challenges causing huge financial impacts to the organization’s bottom line. The board supports this decision to address the impact of COVID-19 to ensure we do not jeopardize the ability to fulfill our mission or compromise our future. Our community needs a healthy Confluence.”
