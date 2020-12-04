WENATCHEE - Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health, and Dr. Malcolm Butler, chief medical officer of Columbia Valley Community Health, have issued a plea to the community to follow COVID-19 precautions. In it, they say, "Our healthcare system is on the brink. We need you to stay home and wear your mask whenever you are around people who don't live with you."

