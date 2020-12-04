WENATCHEE - Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health, and Dr. Malcolm Butler, chief medical officer of Columbia Valley Community Health, have issued a plea to the community to follow COVID-19 precautions. In it, they say, "Our healthcare system is on the brink. We need you to stay home and wear your mask whenever you are around people who don't live with you."
Top Jobs
- ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY
- CORRECTIONS OFFICERS
- MECHANIC
- PARAPROFESSIONALS
- DISTRICT COURT PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
- MECHANIC WANTED IN TWISP!
- FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS
- BUS DRIVER MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
- PARA-EDUCATOR MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
- MAINTENANCE AND GROUNDS MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
- PATIENT CARE ASSOCIATE POSITION
- RECYCLE/TRANSFER STATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR
- LAB TECHNICIAN/TECHNOLOGIST
- BUILDING INSPECTOR I
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nursing home outbreak brings 11 COVID deaths
- Two die in separate weekend house fires
- Small Business Saturday brings sales, discounts
- Lamprey spawn in the Okanogan Basin
- Ground is broken for housing complex
- Confluence Health: ‘The hospital is full’
- Man arrested after police chase
- Larry Lassila
- Enrollment drops in Omak district
- Holiday celebrations kick off this weekend
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.