OMAK – The Chronicle continues to collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Omak Food Bank.
Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at our office, 618 Okoma Drive.
The Chronicle began collecting donations in April, as coronavirus-related layoffs hit the community. The virus remains a concern, but a number of community members now also have been impacted by the Cold Springs Fire.
Food items should not be past the expiration date indicated on the package.
