OKANOGAN — Health care facilities throughout the region are making plans should the coronavirus make its way to north central Washington.
“Currently, Okanogan County Public Health is working with the state Department of Health to monitor the situation almost daily,” Community Health Director Lauri Jones said late last week. “If there were to be a corona case in our county, we would be contacted immediately. The public health lab in Shoreline is the only testing facility at this time, for COVID -19.
“The patients at Sacred Heart (in Spokane) are not from Washington and were brought to Sacred Heart’s facility from another state,” she said. “We have ongoing emergency planning meetings with our local partners, including hospitals, clinics, emergency management, EMS, long-term care facilities, tribal health, and home health agencies, behavioral health, to coordinate emergency planning for such outbreaks.”
“Northeast Tri-County Health District has been working with local partners to monitor returning travelers and others who may be at risk of illness from the COVID-19 virus,” said a statement from Northeast Tri-County Health District in Colville. “To date, there have been no individuals test positive or complications arising from those being monitored in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties.”
The agency said samples were collected and submitted to the state public health lab for testing on a potential case March 1.
“Relating to this situation and in consultation with the Colville School District, and Northeast Tri-County Health District’s health officer, the Colville School District will close schools and suspend activities until the test is completed,” the health agency said. “We are not recommending that other facilities close and are not recommending any travel restrictions to students or staff. At this time there is low risk to the community as it relates to the situation causing the school to close.”
Last week Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of the virus.
“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said. “This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state. Our state agency directors have been actively preparing since the nation’s first case appeared in Snohomish County.”
Inslee issued a proclamation that directs state agencies and departments to use state resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from the virus. It also allows use of the National Guard, if necessary.
“This means our state can respond quickly and effectively,” Inslee said. “Our priority now is to slow the spread of this virus. Our health care professionals say the easiest way to do that is to practice good hygiene – wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you’re sick. Preventing future cases will require the work of all of us.”
As of press time Monday, six deaths had been attributed to the virus in Washington state, according to state Department of Health. Eighteen cases have been confirmed in Washington.
Medical facilities
Medical facilities throughout the region say they are prepared to treat patients and are having continuing discussions about the virus.
“It is important to remember that this is not our first exposure with new germs,” said Confluence Health spokesman Dustin Boreson. “The Ebola outbreak was a wake-up call that we needed to be ready for the next pandemic. We are already preparing in advance and making sure our patients and employees are safe in the event COVID-19 arrives in central Washington, as are other hospitals.”
Boreson said Confluence is following the most up-to-date developments and response protocols through daily briefings from the state Department of Health, and is regularly participating in statewide conference calls and webinars hosted by state and federal partners.
“Confluence Health leadership activated our Hospital Incident Command System,” Confluence Marketing and Communications Director Andrew Canning said Monday afternoon. “This is a proactive move creating the infrastructure meant to ensure maximum preparedness should a patient present with symptoms characteristic of a COVID-19 viral infection.”
Canning said a person who is exhibiting symptoms and thinks immediate medical attention is required should call 911.
“To ensure the health and safety of yourself as well as your community, if you are exhibiting symptoms you feel may be consistent with COVID-19, we ask you do not show up at your place of health care unannounced,” he said. “Instead, please call the Washington Department of Health at 800-525-0127 so they may ask you a few questions that will best determine your next steps in your course of care.”
“We’ve been preparing for some time for these types of events and in terms of our own internal assessment, we’re following the CDC guidance as well as the guidance from our local public health agencies in Okanogan County,” said Scott Graham, who is the administrator of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital.
“Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital are working to strengthen precautions for this strain of coronavirus, which the U.S. Centers of Disease Control has named COVID-19.”
He said leadership at Three Rivers Hospital has been discussing the issue during their morning briefings, as has the quality council.
“At North Valley, they have initiated an incident command with an assigned task force that is meeting regularly,” he said. “We’re working with the Regional Emergency and Disaster Healthcare Coalition to stay apprised of regional developments.”
He said both hospitals have negative pressure rooms (Three Rivers Hospital has one and North Valley has two) to hold and treat patients who may be infected with the virus.
He said Okanogan County Public Health has supplied some N-95 masks to the hospitals, but there is a nationwide shortage among medical suppliers because of increased demand, along with the greater need for the masks in China, where COVID-19 originated.
“North Valley is planning for infection control and potential patient surges,” he said. “Meanwhile, Three Rivers is reviewing its inventory of protective gear for employees who would need to see patients that have possibly been exposed to the virus.”
Graham said both hospitals are following CDC recommendations, and reminds patients to don masks as soon as they come in to be seen. The admitting process includes questions about whether patients have recently traveled outside the country or if they’ve been exposed to someone else who has.
“We’re also pushing hand hygiene, not only among hospital staff and providers but in our communities,” he said. “Washing your hands regularly is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection.
“At Three Rivers, patients confirmed to be infected could be transferred to another facility for hospitalization if their case is severe (such as causing pneumonia or other life-threatening illnesses), and those whose symptoms are less severe would be sent home for quarantine for about two weeks. This decision would be up to the discretion of the provider. The need for lockdown would be reviewed based on the severity and risk but would likely be unnecessary.”
It’s a similar situation for Omak-based Mid-Valley Hospital.
“Mid-Valley Hospital is prepared and equipped to provide care to all patients, regardless of their illness,” a statement from the hospital said. “Patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus require treatment in a negative-pressure environment so that air is not recirculated into the building.”
Mid-Valley has two negative pressure rooms specifically designed for treatment of airborne illnesses. If a patient were critically ill due to the virus, he or she likely would be transferred to another facility so that specialty care could be provided, the hospital said.
“Medical facilities do not typically lock down for potential infections,” the hospital said. “Instead, we follow specific procedures designed to prevent the spread of infection based on presenting symptoms and known routes of transmission.
“Mid-Valley Hospital currently has all of the personal protective equipment necessary to keep our staff and patients safe while caring for those with potential cases of the COVID-19 or any other airborne illness,” the hospital said. “All patients who present to Mid-Valley Hospital are asked key screening questions to determine the likelihood of exposure.”
