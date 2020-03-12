EDITOR'S NOTE: This list will be updated as additional cancellations are announced.
OKANOGAN - Many groups in Okanogan County are erring on the side of caution and are canceling or postponing their events because of coronavirus concerns.
On Wednesday, March 11, Gov. Jay Inslee said events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties with more than 250 were to be prohibited by the state. Later that day, health agencies in Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan and Grant counties urged residents to follow Inslee’s order locally.
As of Thursday afternoon, the cancellation/postponement list includes:
Oroville Scholarship Foundation spring variety show and auction. The event was scheduled for March 12.
Bite of the Methow. The Winthrop Kiwanis Club fundraiser was scheduled for March 14.
The group announced Thursday that it is postponing the event.
“We are honoring (the recommendation) and our commitment to public safety,” said club President Gary Erickson. “This development has come on short notice, and at this time we do not have a future date selected. The Bite is our major fundraiser and we absolutely plan on still holding this event.”
Tickets already purchased will be honored at the future date.
“We will not be refunding purchase price at this time,” said Erickson. “If this creates a financial burden for you, then please contact any Kiwanian, who will assist you in a resolution. Please bear with us while we take this step back and reorganize.”
He said the decision “has been very difficult on our valued food vendors. Please remember them and take an opportunity to stop in, say thanks and purchase what they sell.”
Vendors include Hank’s Market, Thriftway, LaFonda Lopez, Rocking Horse Bakery, Bluebird Grain Farm, Grange, Key Club, TOPS, Blue Star Coffee, Lookout Mountain Meats, Mazama Store, Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Sun Mountain Lodge, Three-Fingered Jack’s Saloon and Methow Valley Ciderhouse.
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Omak High School Pioneer Players drama club production was scheduled to open Friday, March 13.
The production, which students have been working on for the past 10 months, has been postponed.
Washington State Nashville Country Star. The semifinal show, which had been scheduled for March 14, has been canceled. Contestants were urged to submit videos to show organizers.
“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this,” said an announcement from organizers. “We have battled through snowstorms and other happenings in the past, but this virus did us in. Our final has also been canceled. When conditions improve, we hope we can continue our season. We didn’t want it to end this way.”
The Community Cultural Center's annual talent show has been postponed.
"Sad to announce we will be postponing the Roaring 20's variety show at the CCC, scheduled for Saturday," organizers said, noting they play to reschedule at a later day. "Stay home and be healthy."
Friends of the Fair crab feed fundraiser to benefit the North Central Washington Fair has been postponed “until deemed safe by the local health authorities,” said an announcement from the group.’
The group will work with ticket holders to keep them updated of the reschedule date. It was originally scheduled for March 14.
Best for Women Fair. The March 21 event has been postponed.
“Under the strong recommendation of the Chelan-Douglas, Grant and Okanogan public health (agencies), the Okanogan School District requested that we cancel our Best for Women Fair event scheduled for March 21; therefore, we are doing so,” said an announcement from the group. “We will possibly reschedule to a later date.”
The group’s organizing committee plans to meet March 14 to discuss options.
The Okanogan County Public Utility District said it is closing its auditorium to public use, including PUD-hosted events.
PUD offices remain open, but the utility urges people to sign up for SmartHub to make payments electronically, either online or via a smartphone app. Customers also can pay by phone by calling 833-890-9505.
The Omak Performing Arts Center will close until current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, said an announcement from the center.
The Omak School District is closing all events that bring the community into the schools,” such as clubs, religious groups, book fairs, dances, fundraisers and so on, said the district. “We will observe these changes until the health district lifts the restriction.”
Spring band and choir concerts are postponed, as is the daddy-daughter dance.
SAT testing and the FFA trapshoot, both planned today, March 14, will proceed as planned, as will outdoor sports.
The Okanogan School District also is closing its facilities to outside users and canceling some programs.
Canceled are open gym, AAU practice, kid wrestling practice, athletic banquets, Virginia Grainger Elementary School concerts, JamRoom, daddy-daughter dance, high school tolo and all after-school activities that include outside users.
“At this point in time, after-school tutoring, HCAP (highly capable) programs, Math is Cool practice, drama practice and Bulldog Bonus Hour will continue,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
“We will continue to communicate what we know, the recommended actions intended to keep our community safe, and when possible, what we can anticipate using scientific, fact-based information provided by our public health officials,” she said.
At Oroville School District, all indoor sports, meetings that gather the public inside district facilities and non-essential instructional events are being canceled, said Superintendent Jeff Hardesty.
“This is effective immediately. Events that are canceled may be rescheduled as health advisories become available,” he said.
North Central Regional Library System has canceled all library events and programs through April 5, said Executive Director Barbara Walters. Meeting rooms are not available for community use, computers and seating may be reconfigured or limited to increase social distancing, and bookmobile service and other outreach services are canceled.
“You can renew materials for a third time, provided others are not waiting for the item,” said a library announcement. “As always, there are no late fines for returning items past their due date.”
Library branches continue to operate with standard hours. Mail order printed materials, ebook and digital audio books and magazines, and streaming videos and music remain available.
