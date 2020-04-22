OKANOGAN - Okanogan County commissioners have amended a previous resolution closing hotels, motels and other lodging.
The new resolution, passed April 21, sets an ending date of May 4 for restrictions and removes private property being used as campgrounds.
The previous resolution, passed April 14, said lodging facilities would be closed, the new one terms the business shutdowns as restrictions.
Under the new restriction sets an end date of May 4, coinciding with the current end date of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order.
“This is necessary to control and prevent the spread of a dangerous, contagious disease within the jurisdiction of Okanogan County health officer, to maintain health over the territory of this jurisdiction, and to promote the public health,” said the resolution.
The resolution applies to all hospitality lodging, including resorts, hotels, motels, short-term rentals, timeshares, overnight transition accommodations/bed and breakfast operations, campgrounds and RV parks.
Anyone who has lived at the hospitality lodging since March 17 or earlier will be allowed to stay. Other exceptions are lodging employees, people working directly on the COVID-19 response, people required by their employment to travel to the county to provide services, shipping or deliveries, and people approved on a case-by-case basis by the health officer.
