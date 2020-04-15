OKANOGAN – Okanogan County commissioners signed a join resolution calling for the closure of overnight transient accommodations and hospitality lodging until further notice due to coronavirus.
According to the resolution, which went into effect 8 a.m. April 14, the resolution calls for the closure of resorts, hotels, motels, short-term rentals, timeshares, overnight transient accommodations (bed and breakfasts), campgrounds, RV parks and private property being used as campgrounds.
“This is necessary to control and prevent the spread of the dangerous, contagious disease within the jurisdiction of Okanogan County Health Officer, to maintain health over the territory of this jurisdiction; and to promote the public health,” the resolution said.
The resolution includes a couple exemptions include people who are working directly to the COVID-19 response.
Violators of the order can be faced with a misdemeanor punishable by fine, loss of permit, or both, according to officials.
The resolution is below:
