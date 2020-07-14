OKANOGAN - Okanogan County is conducting a housing needs survey.
“Your perspectives on housing options and availability in Okanogan County are wanted,” said a county announcement.
The county is working with Points Consulting on a housing needs study to help regional leaders better understand the current and future housing needs of local communities.
The survey is available at https://cutt.ly/OkanoganCountyHousingNeedsSurvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.