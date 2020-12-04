OKANOGAN — COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Okanogan County as the world waits for final approval of a vaccine against the virus.
There have been more than 105 new reported cases of the virus in the past 14 days, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, bringing the county’s two-week incident rate to 245.7, as of Friday, Dec. 4.
According to Okanogan County Public Health, Brewster has a total of 631 people who have tested positive for the virus since testing began in the county. The next-highest is Omak with 239, followed by Tonasket, 124; Oroville, 91; Okanogan, 87; Pateros, 51; Nespelem, 37; Malott, 25; Coulee Dam, 19; Riverside, 12; Twisp 16; Winthrop, 14; Loomis, six; “unidentified,” five; Elmer City, five; Carlton, four; Mazama, one; Conconully, one.
Confluence Health (Central Washington Hospital) in Wenatchee reported a total of 26 COVID hospitalizations as of Friday morning, with six patients on ventilators, nine in intensive care and 23 in isolation.
One resident from Okanogan County and three from Douglas County were being treated at the facility as of Friday morning.
According to a video message Friday afternoon, Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said, “the hospital is full.
“Our healthcare system is on the brink. We need you to stay home, and wear your mask whenever you are around people not in your usual household.”
To the northeast, cases have skyrocketed in neighboring Ferry County, with 57 new cases reported in the past 14 days.
As of Friday, the Northeast Tri-County Health District said a total of 102 cases have been reported since testing began.
To the south, COVID cases are soaring in Chelan and Douglas counties with 226 new cases reported Thursday, Dec. 3, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The Chelan-Douglas incident rate climbed to 1,014, topping Okanogan County’s record of 989.9 set in August.
