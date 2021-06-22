Okanogan city ban already in place
OKANOGAN – Okanogan County commissioners imposed a burn ban June 21.
The prohibition is effective immediately.
The City of Omak followed suit with its own burn ban, also effective immediately, said Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
Dry summer weather conditions bring the potential for large and catastrophic fires “that may be a threat to life and cause damage or destruction to homes, businesses, orchards/farmlands and natural resources,” according to the commissioners’ resolution.
Commissioners said they consulted with rural fire chiefs, fire districts and the state Department of Natural Resources, and the group determined that hazardous fire conditions exist throughout the county.
It’s very dry “and it’s going to get worse,” said Bowling.
By ordinance, the City of Okanogan has had a burn ban in effect since June 1.
The National Weather Service forecast for the mid-Okanogan Valley calls for temperatures in the upper 90s today and tomorrow, June 23-24, and a high of 103 degrees on Friday.
Fire danger rating and industrial fire precaution levels have been increased on eastern Washington lands protected by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Statewide drought continues to accelerate fire season timelines, which means Washington residents should continue to practice caution and care when recreating or doing yard work, said the agency.
As of June 18, fire danger increased from moderate to high in the Valley fire danger rating area. The area encompasses the Okanogan Valley and southern Okanogan County.
Fire danger rating is moderate for the Highlands (Okanogan Highlands) and Methow fire danger rating areas, too.
Industrial fire precaution levels increased June 22 to Level 2 (partial hoot owl) in zones 609E, 609W and 675. Those areas include Yakima County and southward to the Columbia River and then westward.
Okanogan County commissioners made a few exceptions to the burn ban:
-Fire blight is an ongoing issue throughout orchards in Okanogan County and the best method for preventing spread is to burn the infected trees, according to the Tri-County Pest Control agent. Therefore, property owners/orchardists who need to burn fire blight trees can contact the pest control office, 509-667-6827, to obtain an agricultural burn permit.
Those who obtain such permits must accept responsibility for compliance, must notify the sheriff’s office before burning, and must have water and fire tools on hand.
-Recreational fire exemption permits can be obtained through local fire districts “to promote tourism, economic well-being and enjoyment of the community, said commissioners.
Such fires must be within a concrete or steel ring no less than eight inches in height with a total fuel area of three feet or less in diameter. The fire must be two feet or less in height and for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes.
The ban covers burning of all combustible materials, including outdoor burning of yard vegetation or waste, non-emergent agricultural burning, exploding gun targets and bullet tracer rounds.
The ban covers all private and county properties in unincorporated areas of the county, including DNR-assessed properties. Each city is left to decide on its own burn ban.
Commissioners said the resolution does not apply to lands regulated solely by DNR’s outdoor burning rules and regulations, fire in DNR recreation sites and campgrounds, on U.S. Forest Service-protected lands or on the Colville Indian Reservation.
