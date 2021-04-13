OLYMPIA — Okanogan County will remain in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon via news release.
“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down,” Inslee said. “We are so close to the end of the tunnel here — we have made tremendous progress and we must keep our focus.
“We can’t let up now,” he said. “These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”
Late last week Inslee announced changes to his reopening plan, meaning s county must fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations to be reversed a phase. Under the previous plan, a county only needed to fail one metric to move back a phase.
Of the state’s 39 counties all remain in Phase 3 with the exception of Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties.
As of April 9, Okanogan County reported five new cases of COVID, bringing the county incident rate to 124 per 100,000 population.
“We’ve seen about 140 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, and we’d like to get that number down to below 100, then ideally down below 70,” said Okanogan County Health Officer Dr. James Wallace said last week.
Wallace said he’s glad to see the county on “the other side of our wintertime surge,” but hopes case counts will continue to drop. He attributed the uptick in cases to residents not adhering to COVID safety protocols (social distancing, facial masks) and travel.
Wallace said around 30 percent of the county’s population has been vaccinated, but the target goal is 60-80 percent to reach peak herd immunity.
On April 15 the vaccine will be available to anyone age 16 or older.
To register for a vaccine, see okanogancountycovid19.org.
