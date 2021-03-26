OKANOGAN — New cases of COVID-19 are climbing, with 30 new confirmed cases in Okanogan County since last Friday, March 19.
As of Thursday, March 25, 11 new cases had been reported in Okanogan County, with 46 listed as “active.” The county incident rate went from 58.5 on March 19 to 107.7 on March 25. The incident rate is based on the number of positive cases per 100,000 population.
“I think with the warm weather and Phase 3, people are getting a little sloppy,” Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said Friday morning. “If they’re fully vaccinated, there’s obviously less of a risk (of contracting the virus), but those who aren’t (vaccinated) still need to be cautious.
“It’s a pivotal time once again. I think it has a lot to do with the weather; (people) are being carefree and fancy free,” she said. “We need to tighten up a little bit to keep us safe and those around us safe.”
Under the state’s updated reopening plan, counties will be individually evaluated every three weeks to make sure they meet certain metrics. Smaller counties (with a population of 50,000 or less), must maintain a 14-day average of new cases at 30 or fewer, and a new seven-day hospitalization average at three or fewer, or be sent back to Phase 2.
Evaluations will occur on Mondays, with any possible changes taking effect that Friday. The first evaluation is scheduled for April 12.
Vaccination efforts have continued throughout the county with more than 20,000 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine being given, according to Jones. She said 30 percent of those vaccinated have received their second dose.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “We’re doing a fabulous job. The ones that are hesitant and those that aren’t eligible yet are kind of causing us some issues on the COVID front.”
Jones said there were vaccine supply issues over the past few weeks but she anticipates the county will be stocked and ready for the next group of eligible recipients.
“Those that want it and need it are pretty much going to be able to get it,” Jones said.
To date Okanogan County has reported 35 COVID-attributed deaths. The latest death was reported March 23.
“We extend our condolences to the family and community members who were close to her,” a statement from the health district said. “Okanogan County Public Health delays the announcement of COVID-19-associated deaths in order to give families time to notify their loved ones. All reported deaths of Okanogan County residents attributed to COVID-19 were verified with the death certificate, testing and other case information.”
In neighboring Ferry County, seven cases have been reported in the past two weeks. The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported 247 new cases in the past two weeks.
For the latest in Okanogan County COVID information, see okanogancountycovid19.org.
