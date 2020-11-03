OKANOGAN — Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are climbing ahead of the holiday season.
According to Okanogan Public Health, the county gained 35 new cases over the past two weeks, as of earlier this week.
“We’re seeing a little bit of a bump,” Okanogan Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said Monday morning. “We’re doing OK.”
She said the northern portion of the county picked up a handful of cases associated with people coming from other places, but it’s been contained “within a few households, not the entire community.”
According to Public Health, the county had a total count of 1,126 cases, with 35 cases listed as active as of Monday, Nov. 2.
Total cases by city/community include Brewster, 619; Carlton, four; Coulee Dam, 15; Elmer City, five; Loomis, two; Malott, 25; Nespelem, 33; Okanogan, 68; Omak, 189; Oroville, 62; Pateros, 51; Riverside, 10; Tonasket, 57; Twisp, seven; Winthrop, eight; unidentified, six.
To date, 13 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county. Deaths, reported by community, include Brewster, eight, and one in Malott, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville and Pateros.
The county incident rate is 81.9, according to Public Health.
One Okanogan County resident is being treated at Confluence Health (Central Washington Hospital) in Wenatchee.
Ferry County has also seen an increase in cases.
The Northeast Tri-County Health District reported five new cases within the past two weeks, bringing Ferry County’s total count it 35.
Case counts include, 17 from Inchelium area, 10 in the east (Kettle Falls, Orient and Laurier), seven in the Republic area, two in the Keller/Nespelem area and two in the Curlew/Malo/Danville area.
“This trend is not unique, as many areas around the nation are seeing rates increase and it’s widely speculated that we will be entering a COVID-19 fall/winter surge as people relax their precautions and spend more time around others,” a statement from the Tri-County Health District said.
Jones agreed.
“December doesn’t look good anywhere in Washington,” she said. “I believe that we could see (an increase), as people are COVID-weary. They’re sick of it, although the virus doesn’t care if you’re sick of it.”
Business pledge
Okanogan County Public Health continues to invite businesses across the county to sign the “COVID Safe, Because We Care” pledge to keep their customers, employees and community safe from COVID-19.
As of Monday, nearly 120 business had signed the pledge to follow local and state COVID-19 safety guidelines and practices.
“We truly have done, I believe, a great job as a community to comply with at least most of the guidelines,” Jones said. “I don’t go out a lot other than work, but the businesses that I visit are very compliant.”
Once a business signs they pledge, it is given a placard to display in the window and is listed on the county COVID-19 website.
For more information on the pledge, or to view participating businesses, see okanogancountycovid19.org.
