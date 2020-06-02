OLYMPIA – Two cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C, have been confirmed in Washington state and are associated with COVID-19.
The state Department of Health, Snohomish Health District and Public Health—Seattle and King County confirmed the cases, one in Snohomish County and one in King County. Both children were treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
One child is under age 10 and the other is between 10 and 19.
Health care providers in the United Kingdom were the first to recognize cases in late April, and providers in other states have identified cases. Following increased reports of previously healthy children presenting with a severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory in late May with a case definition.
The current case definition includes:
-Under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.
-No other plausible diagnoses.
-Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
“Although it remains very uncommon, parents should call their primary care providers if their children are showing new or unusual symptoms, such as a persistent fever or headache, abdominal pain with or without diarrhea, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath,” said Dr. John McGuire, chief of the division of pediatric critical care medicine at Seattle Children’s.
