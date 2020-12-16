TONASKET - Health care workers across the country became the first Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.
In Okanogan County, North Valley Hospital administered its first shot earlier this morning.
Jeff Massart, a physical therapist at North Valley Hospital receiving the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 16. The vaccine was administered by Michael Oberg, RN.
The hospital district was scheduled to be among the first to get shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, after it was approved for use in the United States and made available.
“The initial quantity is 975 doses, which are more than enough to vaccinate all of the front-line workers in the hospital, clinic and nursing home,” North Valley Hospital District CEO John McReynolds told The Chronicle earlier this month. “We are working with other local organizations to discuss sharing the initial shipment to ensure all of the health care professionals in the county can have access as soon as possible regardless of where they work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.