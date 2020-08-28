OKANOGAN — The rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to slow across Okanogan County, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
As of Friday, Aug. 28, the agency reported the two-week incident rate at 182.5 (number of cases/100,000 population/14 days).
Earlier this month, Okanogan County had the highest incident rate in the state at 989.9.
In the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 grew by 78, bringing the total case count to 980 as of Friday.
Total cases by city include Brewster, 571; Carlton, four; Coulee Dam, six; Elmer City, one; Loomis, two; Malott, 22; Nespelem, 12; Okanogan, 46; Omak, 146; Oroville, 49; Pateros, 49; Riverside, seven; Tonasket, 53; Twisp, one; Winthrop, six; and five unidentified.
As of Friday, there were three Okanogan County residents hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, according to Confluence Health. Of the COVID patients at the facility, an additional nine are from Chelan, four from Douglas, and three from Grant counties.
The hospital said six patients are on ventilators, and 10 are in COVID isolation,
In Ferry County, 25 cases have been reported, including two in the past 14 days.
According to the Northeast Tri-County Health District, 10 cases are from Inchelium area, eight are reported in the east (Kettle Falls, Orient and Laurier), four are from the Republic area, two are in the Keller/Nespelem area and one is reported in the north (Curlew, Malo, Danville) area.
In Douglas County, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reports 1,136 cases, including 22 cases in Brewster, 203 in Bridgeport, 63 in Orondo, four in Mansfield and five in Pateros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.