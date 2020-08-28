Fire crews from Omak, Okanogan, Malott and Riverside respond to a structure fire at Randy’s Towing in Okanogan Friday, Aug. 28. The blaze produced a significant column of smoke that was visible for miles. Additional details about the blaze were not available at press time.
