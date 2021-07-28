Firefighters continue to battle several blazes; Highway 20 remains closed
WINTHROP – The Cub Creek 2 Fire, one of several blazes burning in Okanogan and Ferry counties, grew to 52,387 acres as of Wednesday morning, July 28.
The blaze north of Winthrop is 13 percent contained, according to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
A community meeting about the Cub Creek 2 and Cedar Creek fires is planned at 6 p.m. today, July 28, in the Twisp City Park.
Strategic burning was done Tuesday along Deer Creek at up onto Sweet Grass Butte to tie into existing control lines. Work continues today along Buck Mountain toward Fifth Creek.
On the west side of the fire, especially near the McLeod burn scar by Sweet Grass Butte, top priority is to reduce heat and fuels.
Crews plan to compete preparing the North Twentymile Lookout.
The Cedar Creek Fire, burning south of Highway 20 between Mazama and Winthrop, has blackened an estimated 35,685 acres of land and was 13 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
Good relative humidity recovery and calm winds Tuesday evening helped reduce fire activity, said the Forest Service. Crews made progress in suppression efforts along the northeastern perimeter in the Silver Star Creek area. Firefighters are patrolling along Highway 20 between Silver Star Creek and Early Winters Campground, where the fire is backing downhill to the road.
Highway 20 remains closed between mileposts 165 (Silver Star) and 185 (seven miles west of Winthrop).
On the northeastern side, the fire continues backing down the Sandy Butte ridgeline in the Freestone area.
Primary focus of suppression operations continues to the southern tip of the fire, where crews are working to prevent the fire from encroaching on structures, said forest officials.
The nearby Delancy Fire, north of the highway, is at 223 acres. It continues to creep and smolder in steep, rocky, sparsely vegetated terrain.
Evacuation notices continue for both the Cub Creek 2 and Cedar Creek fires.
Across Okanogan County, on the Colville Indian Reservation, the Chuweah Creek Fire is 65 percent contained and had burned across 36,820 acres as of Wednesday morning.
Firefighters continue to mop up, monitor and patrol the fire perimeter.
All evacuation notices and road closures have been lifted, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12. On Wednesday morning, California Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire.
The California team also has command of the Summit Trail Fire, burning on the reservation west of Inchelium in Ferry County. The blaze stood at 15,246 acres with 9 percent containment as of Wednesday morning.
Tuesday activity was on the northern and eastern sides of the fire. Crews are working today on contingency lines to protect structures along Bridge Creek Road and in the Lakehead and Carson Beach areas.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was burning south of South Seventeen Mile Mountain and progressing north-northeast in both the Sitdown Creek and Johns Mountain Creek drainages. A bulldozer line was constructed to South Seventeen Mile Mountain to cut off northwestern spread.
Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices remain in place for the area from Lafleur south on Hall Creek Road to Hall Creek Flat, including Lynx Creek Road, and Seyler Valley Road south to Bridge Creek Road, and for residents along Bridge Creek Road to the edge of Twin Lakes. Twin Lakes also is under a Level 1 notice.
North Twin Lake is closed to boats.
Motorists can expect one-way, controlled traffic Along Bridge Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Carson Beach and Beaver Dam Creek. Sitdown Creek Road is closed at Ferry County Highway 99.
Fire officials remind people that drones cannot be flown in fire zones.
