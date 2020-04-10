OKANOGAN — While medical data is showing the rate of new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. are slowing, local numbers are on the incline.
“This is encouraging because we began taking social distancing measures very early in Okanogan County,” officials from Okanogan County Public Health said. “But we need to remember that eastern Washington’s curve is two-three weeks behind western Washington.
“Okanogan County case numbers are still small relative to many other counties, but they are continuing to rise on a daily basis,” officials said. “We must continue these social distancing measures in order to minimize the number of people who get sick, are hospitalized and die.”
As of press time Friday morning, Okanogan County had 287samples sent for testing with 221 negative results and 54 test results pending.
According to the Okanogan County Public Health, the positive cases include seven on the Colville Indian Reservation, four in the Methow Valley, one in southern Okanogan County (Malott to Pateros) and one in north county (Riverside to Oroville).
“Understandably, we are getting requests to share the number of cases that have recovered,” health officials said. “For several reasons, this is a difficult statistic to track so we will not be able to report this on a daily basis. However, we are very happy to share that two of the Okanogan County cases have fully recovered.”
Ferry County had one confirmed case, and the patient has since recovered, according to Ferry County Health CEO Aaron Edwards.
