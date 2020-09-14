CURLEW — The Customs Fire burning in northern Ferry County reached 60 percent containment as of Monday, Sept. 14.
“Wildland fire engines and hand crews finalized gridding and suppression efforts along the southern edge of the fire, placing this area into patrol status,” fire officials said Monday morning. “Wildland engines will continue to patrol the area, keeping an eye out for potential hot spots and extinguishing them where found. Containment efforts continued along the northern section of the fire.”
As of Monday, fire officials estimated the blaze to be at 2,208 acres.
“About eight miles of dozer line was constructed in suppression efforts and these lines are being mapped and evaluated for rehabilitation,” officials said. “Crews will improve and strengthen containment on the northern section of the fire, where timber and heavier fuels are located.”
Plans for this week include using a palm infrared unit to transverse the fire to evaluate additional hot spots along the fire line. A dozer and excavator will assist in rehabilitation of dozer lines throughout the fire, officials said.
“Fire suppression efforts are conducted about 100 feet from the fire line and about 150 feet from structures,” officials said. “Fuels will continue to burn, and smoke will be observed within the perimeter of the fire and are unlikely to spread beyond the containment line.”
The blaze began around 3 p.m. Sept. 7 along Customs Road near town.
“A passing cold front created winds in excess of 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the area, resulting in extreme fire behavior and rapid spread of the fire,” officials said. “The fire was driven by fuels progressing into timber. The fire was driven by topography and wind.”
The blaze apparently spread to the west and north, which prompted local firefighters to focus on structure protections.
Level 3 (get out) evacuation orders were issued Sept. 8 for Cummins Creek to Customs Road, Justice Lane, Hudson Lane, Spiering Road, James Lane, Coralee Loop, Bighorn Road, Loretta Lane, Eagle Feather Road, Graves Road, Graves Spur Road, Rowton Roost, Honeysuckle Lane, Clearview Lane, Cottonwood Road, Blue Grouse Lane and Earl Road.
They were since reduced to Level 1 (be aware) evacuations.
As of Monday, the blaze had razed 11 structures, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.