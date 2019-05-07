OROVILLE — Visitors to the Depot Museum opening day this Saturday, during May Fest, will be greeted with homemade ice cream, courtesy of the Borderlands Historical Society. President Dorothy Petry said the museum will open at 10 a.m. and “we’ll stay open until people quit coming.”
Greeting visitors from the front porch will be Betty Roberts, with a display of her unique, handmade spinning wheels; and the Oroville Garden Club will be selling plants.
Inside the museum, the new exhibit features transportation in the Okanogan over the years, with the prominent display focusing on local gas stations from days gone by.
“We kicked around some ideas on transportation, from Indians on foot to horses and canoes, then steam trains and it eventually became gas stations,” said Arnie Marchand.
A hand-carved canoe created by area tribal women sits on display in a corner.
Other features of the transportation display include a section devoted to air travel.
“Cloyd Artman and some others in Oroville built a handmade glider and flew it off Ellemehan Mountain and Mount Hull,” said Tedi Fletcher.
Artman’s glider, made out of scrap materials in his high school shop class, took it’s first flight in 1930.
“Someone came out from the soaring museum in New York and asked to see where he took the flight,” said Fletcher. “They are working on a monument for him with the New York glider museum and the Chicago Museum and they will be out here next year to mount a plaque.”
His sister, Audrey Artman, held both the altitude and sustained flight records for a woman at the time. Her antics with her brother included soaring off a sheer 500-foot drop in a glider shot down a wooden runway with the help of horses and old inner tubes tied into long ropes.
More information on the Artmans can be found at The Trading Post in Oroville.
Another display features Dorothy Scott, a female pilot from Oroville.
“She was one of the first WASP pilots, one of four female pilots to have licenses in the country,” said Fletcher.
Scott was one of 38 WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots, originally known as Women’s Auxiliary Ferry Squadron, or WAFS) to die while serving her country. She was struck by another plane while landing at the Palm Springs Army Air Base in California. The Oroville Airport is named after her.
The Oroville Depot Museum is itself an early relic of transportation Built in 1907 by Great Northern, it was used as a depot until the 1970’s. Moved to its current location of 1210 Ironwood Street in 1982, it has been used as a museum of local history ever since.
