OROVILLE – A local man with a manslaughter conviction on his record was taken into custody May 10 after a nearly two-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Jon Gabriel DeVon, 41, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, first-degree assault-domestic violence, felony harassment-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and obstructing law enforcement.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a stolen vehicle report about 4:08 p.m. Sunday, with DeVon identified as the suspect, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The initial report also advised DeVon had stated this was his last day and he had a list of people he want to ‘get rid of.’ The deputies were advised of four people Devon had mentioned,” said Hawley. “The deputies were also advised DeVon had been in possession of a shotgun and he had pointed the shotgun at the reporting party a couple days earlier.”
Just before 6 p.m., deputies located the vehicle at 99 Sawtell Road, Oroville. Deputies contacted people at the residence and were told DeVon was in an outbuilding on the property.
DeVon allegedly barricaded himself inside the building. Deputies set up and maintained a perimeter while they attempted to get him to leave the outbuilding and surrender, Hawley said.
The North Central Washington Special Response Team and sheriff’s office negotiators were called. At about 8:20 p.m., DeVon exited the outbuilding and was taken into custody. He was not found in possession of a shotgun at the time of his arrest.
DeVon previously served time in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the 2005 death of his stepson.
