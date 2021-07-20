WENATCHEE – State Department of Natural Resources-managed lands in eastern Washington will be closed temporarily to all recreational and public access starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz made the announcement Tuesday morning, July 20, while visiting the Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee.
The closure applies to DNR-managed state lands, conservation areas, community forests and any associated roads, trails, campgrounds, recreational sites or recreational facilities.
“This summer is smashing all our records and leaving the state bone dry, leaving eastern Washington to face an ongoing, tremendous risk of wildfire,” said Franz. “Over the past year and a half, we have been reminded just how important our public lands are, so closing them is not a decision we take lightly. But with the drought leaving the region as dry as ever we must do all that we can to prevent human-caused fires.
“Our firefighters are already stretched thin fighting major fires across our state. We must take reasonable steps – and make sacrifices – in order to protect them and our communities.”
The decision is in addition to a statewide burn ban Franz enacted earlier this month on the 13 million acres of forest lands under DNR fire protection. The burn ban will remain in effect through at least Sept. 30.
Campfires also remain banned on DNR-managed lands statewide because of ongoing fire danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.