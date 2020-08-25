OLYMPIA – More changes in campfire restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels have been announced by the state Department of Natural Resources.
The changes affect DNR-protected lands and are in addition to a statewide burn ban enacted July 28 by state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. It remains in effect through Sept. 30.
As of Aug. 21, campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Chelan, Lower Yakima and Upper Yakima fire danger rating areas.
As of Aug. 25, the industrial fire precaution level will increase to Level 3 in zone 678W.
Fire danger ratings are unchanged in several areas:
-Extreme in the Valley, Lower Yakima and Lower Basin fire danger rating areas.
-Very high in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Methow, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima areas.
-High in the Kaniksu area.
Industrial fire precaution levels are unchanged:
-Level 1 in zones 678E, 685 and 688.
-Level 2 in zone 675, 680 and 687.
-Level 3 in zone 609E, 609W, 678, 684 and 686.
Burn restrictions remain in place in several areas:
-Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Methow, Upper Basin and Valley areas.
-Small debris disposal fires are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, and Valley areas.
-No burning is allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley a.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. People should check with the local campground hosts before lighting a campfire.
Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 800-323-BURN (2876) or on the burn portal map at https://burnportal.dnr.wa.gov/ and industrial fire precaution level map at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.
