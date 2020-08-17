OLYMPIA – Continuous dry, hot weather led the state Department of Natural Resources to impose changes in campfire restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels on DNR-protected lands.
A statewide burn ban went into effect July 28 and remains in effect through Sept. 30.
Effective Friday, Aug. 14, campfires are no longer allowed in DNR campgrounds in the Highlands and Methow fire danger rating areas.
The industrial fire precaution level will increase to Level 2 in zone 687.
-Fire danger rating remains extreme in the Lower Basin and Valley fire danger rating areas.
-Fire danger rating remains very high in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima areas.
-Fire danger rating remains high in the Kaniksu area.
Industrial fire precaution levels will:
-Remain at Level 1 in zones 678E, 685 and 688.
-Remain at Level 2 in zone 675, 678W and 680.
-Remain at Level 3 in zone 609E, 609W, 678, 684 and 686.
Burn restrictions include:
-Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in the Foothills, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Upper Basin and Valley areas.
-Small debris disposal fires are not allowed in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley areas.
-No burning is in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley areas.
Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds in other areas. Campers should check with local campground hosts before lighting a fire and make sure they’re out before leaving them unattended. Counties and local jurisdictions may have additional restrictions, DNR said.
