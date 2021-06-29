Burn restrictions, fire levels updated
OLYMPIA – As temperatures around the state soar and weather forecasts project historic heat on the horizon, the state Department of Natural Resources urges people to be extra careful with fire.
DNR urges people not to burn outdoors and also has increased fire danger ratings and industrial fire precaution levels. Burn restrictions have been expanded on DNR-protected lands on both sides of the Cascades.
“Washington state is experiencing a historic drought that is increasing fire danger across our state,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We are implementing burn restrictions, but we can’t fully protect our forests or our communities without the public’s help.”
Fuels are in drier conditions this year than what is typical of July or August because of a lack of precipitation across the state. Projections call for 110-degree temperatures or more in some parts of the state this weekend, making the situation ripe for severe fire danger.
“Hotter and drier weather conditions leave us more vulnerable to fast-spreading fires,” Franz said. “I’m urging Washingtonians this weekend to avoid activities that could accidentally spark a wildfire, especially outdoor fires. It could prove disastrous.”
Some tips:
-Make sure dirt bikes or ATVs have operating spark arrestors.
-If campfires are permitted, make sure they’re doused, stirred and doused again until cool to the touch before heading home.
-Use the time at home to prepare for wildfire by creating defensible space.
-Reduce dry fuels around the home.
-Clean roof tops and gutters.
-Trim trees and remove dead branches.
-Pay attention to burn ban restrictions.
Additional restrictions were imposed Friday, June 25, in several areas:
-Rule burning (small debris disposal fires) is not allowed in the Highlands and Methow fire danger rating areas, both in Okanogan County.
-Campfires are not allowed, except in approved designated campgrounds, in the Highlands and Methow rating areas.
-Fire danger increased from moderate to high in the Chelan, Foothills, Highlands and Lower Yakima fire danger rating areas.
-Fire danger increased from high to very high in the Lower Basin area.
-The industrial fire precaution level changed to Level 2 (partial hoot owl) in Zones 653, 656 and 658. More information is available at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.
Restrictions taking effect on Tuesday, June 29, include:
-Industrial fire precaution levels will increase to Level 2 in Zone 686.
Restrictions already in effect:
-All outdoor burning was banned June 23 on all forestlands under DNR protection except in Island, San Juan, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
-Fire danger rating level increased from low to moderate in Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Whatcom counties.
-Discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition or exploding targets are illegal on public lands. Individuals who violate these restrictions will be responsible for the cost of fighting the fire.
-Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Check with the campground host or landowner before lighting any fire.
