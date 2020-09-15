OKANOGAN — A number of local agencies are accepting monetary donations to assist wildfire victims.
The Okanogan County Commissioners Office has collected and provided the following information for individuals who want to assist those affected by the fires:
• Omak Tribal Community Center: 509-978-9564
• Colville Tribal EOC: 509-634-7345
• Brewster Armory is accepting donations for south county residents: Martine Hurtado, 509-322-5503
• Brewster Chamber of Commerce is accepting monetary donations to disperse to fire victims: Mike Mauk, 509-449-0605
• The Community Foundation of North Central Washington: cfncw.org/ncwfirerelieffund/, 509-663-7716
• Omak/Okanogan Long Term Recovery Organization: Seeking assistance for animals, farmers and ranchers, 509-429-3372.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.