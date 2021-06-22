SEATTLE - American Red Cross blood drawings are planned early next month in Oroville and Tonasket, and the agency said it’s experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rises and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care, said spokeswoman Abby Lutz of the Red Cross’ Northwest region in Seattle.
Those who donate by June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Locally, drawings are planned for noon to 5 p.m. July 7 at the Oroville United Methodist Church Oroville, 908 Fir St., and noon to 5 p.m. July 8 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.
Nearby, a drawing runs from 1-6 p.m. today, June 23, at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. Another is from 1-6 p.m. tomorrow, June 24, at Waterville Federated Church, 224 W. Ash St.
Appointments may be scheduled by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, said the Red Cross. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations, said the agency.
