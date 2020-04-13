WATERVILLE – Douglas County commissioners have passed a resolution calling for pre-existing home sales agreements to proceed during the governor’s stay home, stay healthy order related to COVID-19.
“This proclamation allows pre-existing home sales that also have building permits in place to proceed to build completion as an essential activity under the governor of the State of Washington’s guidance, subject to restrictions,” said Douglas County officials. “Both the purchase and sale agreement, and the building permit must have issue dates on or before March 27.”
Restrictions include:
-An affidavit stating there is an existing purchase and sale agreement or real estate contract and previously approved building permit prior to March 27 must be provided.
-An authorization letter will then be issued by the Douglas County Planning Department.
-Property viewings, inspections, appraisals and final walk-throughs shall be arranged by appointment only, and be limited to two people at each occurrence. Inspector may require additional measurers as required by the building inspector.
-County authorization must be posted on site.
-All persons on site must observe social distancing guidelines and applicable health and worker protection measures.
The proclamation may be rescinded or superseded any time at the direction of the Douglas County commissioners, said officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.