WATERVILLE - In the interest of public safety, the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office has opted to maintain the April 30 deadline for property taxes and assessments.
“In our largely rural county, many of our small hospital and fire districts, as well as other valuable districts that provide services to the public, are often supported by property taxes alone,” said an announcement from the office.
To respond to the economic impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas County treasurer is encouraging property owners who are financially able to pay first half or full year property taxes early to fund essential services needed now and in the coming months.
Officials said they recognize that some taxpayers will be unable to make the April 30 deadline for their payments.
Two tax relief plans are offered for homeowners and small business owners who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A grace period extension allows the taxpayer to pay 50 percent of first half tax and/or assessments payments by April 30, with the remainder of the first half payment due on or before May 29 without being assessed interest or a penalty.
The second option is an eight-payment plan under which the treasurer will assess the statutory monthly interest to the first half payment, but waive the state penalty. The balance will be divided into eight payments, with the final payment due Nov. 30.
The second half tax due date of Oct. 31 will remain unchanged.
In case the pandemic persists into late 2020, the treasurer will consider offering similar plans for the second-half 2020 taxes and assessments, said the announcement.
Applications for both plans are available on the treasurer’s website, www.douglascountywa.net/elected-offices/treasurer, or a paper or email copy can be obtained by contacting the office at 509-745-8525.
