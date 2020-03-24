EAST WENATCHEE —Douglas County Public Utility District has closed its facilities to the public until further notice.
It will maintain regular staffing and hours, with customer service provided through drive-up, telephone, online and mobile device access.
Crews will continue field work and will respond to power outages.
Customers can sign up for auto pay and e-bill and receive a one-time, $10 account credit, said the utility. Payments may be made by calling 844-203-6546, online at douglaspud.org or through the SmartHub app, by drive-up and drop box options and by mail.
