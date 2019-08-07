OLIVER, B.C. – The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of town has prompted an evacuation alert and is estimated to be at 900 hectares (about 2,224 acres) in size.
The increase in size over night from 600 hectares (1,483 acres) is “largely due to better mapping,” BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday morning nothing, “the fire did see some growth overnight due to the topography of the area.”
“Resources are continually challenged by the steep and rocky terrain in the area and site safety is a priority,” BC Wildfire Service said. “Eight helicopters as well as airtankers are continuing to support ground crews today. Additional, air support will be available throughout the day, as required.”
The Osoyoos Indian Band has expanded an evacuation alert north of town.
The fire began Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.
