OLYMPIA - The Washington Secretary of State’s office has compiled a list of free resources for students, parents and teachers to learn about the state’s history, elections and more.
“With schools closed for the remainder of the school year because of COVID-19, parents and teachers are seeking alternative learning opportunities for students,” said the office.
-Legacy Washington offers oral histories about extraordinary Washingtonians past and present, and provides engaging content for students with accompanying lesson plans and contests.
The site launched a writing, art and podcast contest in January for students in sixth through 12th grades. Submissions are due by May 31.
-Washington State Elections provides a guide to teaching about elections and conducts a student mock election every year for the general election. Most recently, the division also conducted a mock presidential primary.
-Washington State Library provides resources for libraries, students, teachers and parents. It also offers primary source materials and lesson plans with Primarily Washington, a collaboration between the library, Legacy Washington and Washington State Archives.
-Washington State Archives' Digital Archives offers a treasure trove of historical information about Washington with more than 200 million records online.
-The new edition of the Simply Washington booklet highlights state history, resources, culture and more.
More information is at www.sos.wa.gov.
