About this section: The Chronicle’s election section provides voters with information about the profiles of candidates running for public office in local, contested races in the Nov. 2 general election. Earlier this month, candidates in contested races were asked questions along with personal and background information. Most responded, some did not. Candidates’ answers to questions were limited to 100 words per response. Responses that exceeded 100 words were edited for length at the nearest sentence to the limit. Responses are published as submitted, with only spelling and grammatical corrections made. Information, including questions and candidates’ responses was compiled by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires. Each candidates’ response reflects his or her own opinions. Any allegations or assertions expressed about candidates have not been determined to be true nor false. Publication of this section does not imply agreement nor endorsement by The Chronicle. As additional responses are received, they will be added to this story.