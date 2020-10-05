OLYMPIA — National Voter Education Week is Oct. 5-9, and the state Office of the Secretary of State is encouraging people to start getting ready for the Nov. 3 general election.
Even though ballots won’t be mailed until Oct. 16 at the latest, voters can start preparing for the election now.
From listing all the critical dates and deadlines to learning about the issues, measures and candidates, voters have access to a wealth of information on the secretary of state’s elections website, sos.wa.gov/elections.
“Whether people are registering to vote for the first time or have been voting for years, it’s good to be prepared, especially for a general election during a pandemic that is changing the way America is conducting elections,” said Lori Augino, elections director. “During National Voter Education Week, we want to ensure people get their election information from trusted, reliable sources.”
Augino offered tips to help people register to vote, prepare for the election, and mark and return their ballots on time:
Before the ballot arrives:
-People who aren’t registered can do so online, on paper or in person by visiting VoteWA.gov and register using a Washington state driver’s license or identification card, printing and filling out the form and mailing it or taking it to the county elections office, or visiting the elections office.
The deadline for online and mail-in registration is Oct. 26. In-person registration may be done through 8 p.m. on election night.
-Check VoteWA.gov as soon to ensure the voter’s address and other voter registration information is up to date.
-Begin researching the candidates and issues by logging in to VoteWA.gov to view the voters’ guide.
When the ballot arrives:
-Don’t wait until election day to vote. Fill out the ballot, sign the postage-paid return envelope and return the as soon as possible.
-Place the sealed ballot in an official U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox. The postal service recommends returning ballots by mail at least a week before election day. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3; the secretary’s office recommends checking mail collection times if waiting until election day.
-Place the sealed ballot in any of the nearly 500 official ballot drop boxes statewide up to 8 p.m. on election night.
In Okanogan County, drop boxes are at the Oroville Police Station, 1105 Main St.; Tonasket City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.; next to the Omak Police Station, 8 N. Ash St.; 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97, Omak; 180 Pateros Mall parking lot; Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover St.; Coulee Dam Town Hall, 300 Lincoln Ave.; Lucy F Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St., Nespelem; Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20, and Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 N. Third Ave., Okanogan.
Ferry County drop boxes are at the Ferry County Auditor’s Office, 350 E. Delaware Ave., Republic; Republic City Hall, 987 S. Clark Ave.; Danville Outpost, 19097 N. Highway 21; Curlew Fire Station, 30 Customs Road; Sanpoil Valley Community Health, 11665 S. Highway 21, Keller; Lake Roosevelt Community Health Center, 39 Short Cut Road, Inchelium.
Drop box locations also can be found at VoteWA.gov.
