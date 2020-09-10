OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation today, Sept. 10, offering help to families and individuals impacted by wildfires.
Cash assistance will be offered to help with immediate needs.
Assistance is through the state Department of Social and Health Services’ family emergency assistance program, which has been expanded to serve individuals and waive the one-time distribution limitation.
“For families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the devastating wildfires ravaging our state, funding from the family emergency assistance program can be, quite literally, a lifesaver,” Inslee said. “The state will continue to look for ways to support communities as we work together to recover from multiple economic and health emergencies.”
