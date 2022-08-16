OKANOGAN — The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of central Washington, calling for temperatures in the upper 90s to near 105 degrees through at least 11 p.m. Friday.
“Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” a meteorologist said Monday. “Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes.”
A separate heat advisory was also issued for all of eastern Washington.
“Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat,” officials said. “The heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the advisory may later need to be extended through Sunday.”
Weather officials said people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
“Take extra precautions when outside,” meteorologists said. “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Health and safety tips to avoid heat-related illness:
Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.
Drink plenty of fluids – avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
Eat more frequently but meals should be balanced and light.
Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.
Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.
Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or blinds can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.
Make sure pets have plenty of water.
The early warning signs of heat stress can include decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, light-headedness, and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink fluids, remove excess clothing, and rest.
Serious signs of heat stress can include unconsciousness, rapid heartbeat, throbbing headache, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, staggering, and/or difficulty breathing.
People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool area, remove excess clothing, spray with water and fan the person. In an emergency, dial 911.
Officials also remind that vehicle can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children and pets are especially at risk.
According to kidsandcars.org, 16 child deaths have already been attributed to being in a hot vehicle this year.
The agency reported its most fatalities in 2018, where 54 children died in hot vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.