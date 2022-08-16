heat

OKANOGAN — The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of central Washington, calling for temperatures in the upper 90s to near 105 degrees through at least 11 p.m. Friday.

“Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” a meteorologist said Monday. “Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes.”

