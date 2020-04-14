OLYMPIA – As of the week of March 30, some Washington residents who receive basic food benefits will have additional funds available for March and April.
Congress approved extra benefits up to the maximum allowed for each household. In Washington state, that means the state Department of Social and Health Services is giving additional benefits to approximately 277,000 households.
Recipients will get the difference between their regular monthly benefit and the maximum amount for their household size. For example, a two-person household that typically gets $200 per month in food benefits will receive an additional $155 in emergency benefits for March and April, bringing the monthly total to $355.
Some households already receive the maximum benefit amount and so will not see an increase.
People who are just now applying for benefits in March and April will receive the maximum household benefit amount once their application is approved.
The emergency benefits for March were to show up on EBT cards on April 4.
