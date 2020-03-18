OKANOGAN – Family Health Centers is offering guidance for patients seeking care during the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s important to self-monitor and remain home when ill,” a statement Wednesday morning said. “Symptoms to be especially aware include a dry cough and fever. All Family Health Centers medical clinics are open to receive patients.”
According to a statement, patients are asked to be conscientious about their health, their families and healthcare professionals by adhering to the following guidance:
• Call (800-660-2129) ahead to schedule a visit and inform the facility if you have a fever, cough or any respiratory symptoms.
• Patients with a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms will be advised on where and how to access care.
• Family Health Centers teams are on-hand at all clinics to provide an evaluation and medical care for patients without coming into the clinic. This keeps staff, other patients and community safe from the spread of coronavirus, and enables the clinic to continue to serve all patients' needs.
• Many patients may wish, or would be advised, to postpone routine appointments or receive health care by phone or telemedicine to avoid unnecessary exposure to coronavirus.
“Together we will get through this and be a stronger community,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.