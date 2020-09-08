BOTHELL – Federal funds have been authorized to help with firefighting costs for three blazes in Washington, including the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the money Sept. 8.
Federal funds also were approved for the Apple Acres Fire near Chelan and the Babb Fire in Spokane and Whitman counties.
FEMA said 17 other large fires are burning in the state.
Eligible items for the federal funds can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities, and tools, materials and supplies.
