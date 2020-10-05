It is with sincere appreciation that we announce the retirement of Jo Schweikert and Chris Morgan from their leadership at Omak Food Bank.
Joe Schweikert and Chris Morgan have retired from the Omak Food Bank after 36 years of selfless dedication to those in need. These two proud independent women built an all-volunteer organization funded by community donations and occasional grants.
They treated their volunteers like family, and their customers like friends. Their successors will continue Chris and Jo’s legacy of help and hope long into the future.
Best wishes to both Jo and Chris as they open a new chapter in their retirment endeavors. Your efforts will be long remembered by this thankful community.
Feeding the Hungry is a column offered free of charge to local food banks. This article was submitted by the Omak Food Bank board of directors.
